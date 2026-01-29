Farhan Akhtar shifts gears from Don 3 to revive long-awaited ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ project

Mumbai: Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has reportedly decided to temporarily set aside work on the highly anticipated action thriller Don 3 following recent casting upheavals, choosing instead to concentrate on advancing his long-delayed road-trip drama Jee Le Zaraa.

Industry sources say that the decision comes after a string of uncertainties surrounding Don 3 — notably actor Ranveer Singh’s exit from the project amid scheduling conflicts and creative reshuffling. With the lead slot now vacant and the director unwilling to rush casting decisions, Akhtar has opted to press ahead with Jee Le Zaraa for the time being.

Jee Le Zaraa, which first made headlines in 2021, is one of Akhtar’s passion projects and was originally announced with a star ensemble featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film has drawn considerable anticipation over the years as a female-led road-trip adventure, though progress has been slow due to busy schedules and logistical hurdles.

According to industry insiders, Akhtar does not wish to hastily finalise casting for Don 3, the third instalment in the iconic franchise that rebooted with Ranveer Singh as the titular anti-hero. Instead, he wants to take the necessary time to ensure the film’s creative integrity and legacy are upheld. With Don 3 now on hold, Jee Le Zaraa is expected to gain fresh momentum.

While Don 3— part of a franchise previously defined by stars including Shah Rukh Khan — remains a key ambition for Akhtar, insiders say the director believes now is an opportune moment to focus on a project that has remained close to his heart for years.

Further developments are anticipated in both films as fans continue to watch closely how the casting and production plans evolve.