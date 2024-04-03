Fatima Sana Shaikh looks hot in 'random post': 'Gussa lag rahi hun, par hun nahi'

Mumbai: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh on Wednesday shared a 'random' post by dropping a hot picture of herself, saying 'gussa lag rahi hun, par hun nahi'.

The actress recently played the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in the biographical war drama 'Sam Bahadur', starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Dangal' fame actress shared a series of pictures, wherein she can be wearing a black spaghetti top, while she sensuously poses for the camera.

She is flaunting her natural glow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and keeps her hair open.

Another picture shows her reflection in the mirror, while she gazes at the beautiful sunset.

The post is captioned as: "Gussa lag rahi hun, par hun nahi...shayad hun, pata nahi.. confused definitely hun. Thanks. Bie. #randompsot".

Actress Sanya Malhotra dropped a laughing emoji in the comment section.

Meanwhile, she next has 'Ul Jalool Ishq' in the pipeline.