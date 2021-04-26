Female director on waiting mode for Mahesh Babu?

Tollywood: Sudha Kongara is one director who scored big hits with her last two films in Telugu. The director successfully delivered hits with Guru and Aakasham Nee Haddhu Ra. Interestingly, she is looking forward to work with Mahesh Babu soon. Suriya is said to have recommended the director to Mahesh Babu.'

Sudha is said to have narrated the script to Mahesh but the sources say that Mahesh Babu kept the decision on pending. Mahesh has a couple of films lined up already and he is yet to take a call on working with the director.

Sudha is said to have prepared a story that has pan-India appeal. As of now, Mahesh is working with Parasuram, Trivikram Srinivas, and Rajamouli. More details on the new movie will come out soon.