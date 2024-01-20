‘Fighter’ clears censors; locks run-time of 166 minutes

Renowned for his grand-scale productions like War and Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is set to deliver another action-packed extravaganza, Fighter. Starring Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and the stunning Deepika Padukone, the film centers around the Balakot air strike executed by the Indian Air Force. Scheduled for a January 25th release, Fighter recently completed its censor procedures, securing a U/A certificate with a lengthy runtime of 166 minutes.

Despite its extended duration, the film's prospects depend on Anand's ability to captivate audiences through his screenplay. The international advance bookings have already shown promise, with positive trends also observed in the initial hours of bookings in India. An ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Rishabh Sawhney, and Akshay Oberoi, contributes to the movie's appeal. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, Fighter will hit screens in various formats, including 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D, and 4DX 3D. As anticipation builds for this aerial action drama, fans await Anand's signature touch to make the lengthy runtime a non-issue.