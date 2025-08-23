Film shootings resume as 18-day strike comes to an end

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry can finally heave a sigh of relief as the 18-day-long strike by the Employees’ Federation officially came to an end on Friday. The deadlock, which brought film shootings across Telangana to a halt, was resolved after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s direct intervention and proactive discussions with both producers and the Employees’ Federation. With an agreement now in place, film shoots have been resumed.

Ace producer Dil Raju, speaking on behalf of the Producers’ Council, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for swiftly stepping in to resolve the crisis.

He also acknowledged the cooperation shown by the Employees’ Federation, while extending thanks to Gangadhar and the labor department officials for ensuring that negotiations concluded smoothly. Highlighting the government’s commitment, Dil Raju noted that CM Revanth Reddy has a clear vision of transforming Hyderabad into one of the country’s biggest film hubs. As part of the agreement, cine workers will receive a 22.5% wage hike overall. The increment will be rolled out in three phases—15% in the first year, 2.5% in the second year, and 5% in the third year—ensuring a balanced implementation across categories. In addition to the wage hike, several key demands raised by the workers have also been accepted.

For the remaining issues, the government has announced the formation of a special committee under the Principal Secretary. This committee will review the pending conditions and submit its report within a month, ensuring continued dialogue and fair solutions.

Employees’ Federation President Anil Vallabhaneni also extended his gratitude to the government, the labor department, and especially the Labor Commissioner for their decisive role in breaking the impasse. He acknowledged that while the union typically resolves such matters internally, this time the intervention of the state government proved crucial in reaching an amicable settlement. With this resolution, the industry looks forward to regaining its momentum, as shootings gear up to restart across Hyderabad and beyond.