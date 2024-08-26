  • Menu
Filmmaker Ranjith quits Chalachitra Academy

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith on Sunday resigned as the chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy following allegations of misbehaviour levelled against him by a Bengali actor.

The Bengali actress recently alleged that the award-winning filmmaker had behaved in an inappropriate manner when she came up for the shooting of a film that he had helmed in 2009. The filmmaker has rejected the actor's charge and claimed that he was the "real victim" in the case.

