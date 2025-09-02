FIR lodged against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Rajasthan

An FIR has been registered against filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali at Bichwal police station in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

Bichwal Police SHO Govind Singh Charan told IANS that the FIR was filed on Monday night.

The complaint was filed by Jodhpur-based Radha Films and Hospitality CEO, Prateek Raj Mathur, who alleged that he was appointed as the line producer for Bhansali's upcoming film 'Love and War' and was later removed without payment.

According to Mathur, despite repeated requests, no formal agreement was signed with him. However, he received an email confirming his role as line producer.

Mathur claimed to have handled key responsibilities, including administrative support, government clearances, and security arrangements for the film crew.

The FIR also accused Bhansali, along with Bhansali Productions' managers Utkarsh Bali and Arvind Gill, of misbehaving with him at Hotel Narendra Bhawan in Bikaner on August 17.

Mathur alleged that he was pushed, insulted, and threatened that his company's future projects would be obstructed.

He further claimed "criminal breach of trust" and "cheating" on the part of the production team.

Initially, police had not registered the case, following which Mathur approached the court. Based on the court's directive, the FIR was filed, and the investigation has now begun.

Bhansali earlier faced challenges in Rajasthan during the release of the 'Padmavat' film.

Bhansali's much-awaited film 'Love and War' is scheduled for release in December. The movie, a romantic drama set against the backdrop of war, features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Shot extensively in Bikaner during August, the film includes sequences at iconic locations such as Junagadh Fort.

Industry sources suggest that the first look poster or teaser may be unveiled on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, September 28, as a special promotional event.

Meanwhile, police said they are examining the allegations and statements of all parties involved. Further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation.