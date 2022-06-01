First Look Motion Poster Of Nikhil's 'Karthikeya 2' Is Out…

Tollywood's young actor Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2 movie is the most awaited ones of this season… Being the sequel of the blockbuster movie with the same name, the team is all set to make the audience experience the next level thriller with the interesting plot. As promised, the makers dropped the first look poster of this movie and showcased a glimpse of this epic divine journey!



The lead actors Nikhil and Anupama Parameswaran also shared the first look posters on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the first look posters, he also wrote, "Our Movie #Karthikeya2 will release in the 5 languages of Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. This July22 in Theatres… Come Join us on this Epic Divine Journey #lordkrishna @anupamaparameswaran96 @abhishekofficl @tgvishwaprasad @chandoo.mondeti @vivek_kuchibhotla @bhairavudu @karthik.gattamneni @anupampkher @mayank_singhaniya @zee5".

Nikhil and Anupama are seen in the ship in the sea along with comedian Srinivasa Reddy who is seen in a poojari avatar. He also unveiled that the story will revolve around the epic divine journey about Lord Krishna.

Going with the motion poster, it looked great as the lead actors are seen riding in a ship! Nikhil's dialogue "Samudram daachukunna athi pedda rahasyam… ee Dwarakanagaram" also raised the expectations on the movie.

Karthikeya 2 movie is directed by young filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti and is produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts banners. Kala Bhairava will score music for this suspense thriller. The makers are planning to release the movie on 22nd July, 2022!

Well, Nikhil and Anupama are also part of another interesting thriller 18 pages. Speaking about this movie, it is going to be directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is bankrolled by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners.