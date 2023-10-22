First Look of Ravi Charan's Thrilling Pan India Film, 'Nawab' is Revealed

The highly anticipated Pan India film 'Nawab,' directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Ravi Charan, presents its riveting first look poster. Produced under the prestigious banner of Harihara Creations, 'Nawab' promises to be an electrifying cinematic experience that transcends borders and language.



The 'Nawab' first look poster unveils a world of intrigue and intensity. The gritty and raw portrayal showcases a mysterious hero, portrayed by the talented Mukesh Guptha, immersed in an atmosphere laden with cash, set against the backdrop of a desolate dump yard. The enigmatic scene is further intensified by the lead character smoking a cigar with an aura of defiance, and blood stains that tell a tale of their own. This initial glimpse undoubtedly hints at something extraordinary in the making.

The movie creators have disclosed that 'Nawab' delves deep into the intriguing world of a dump yard, promising an adrenaline-pumping narrative that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. While action-packed sequences are central to the film, 'Nawab' will also offer thrilling elements and emotional scenes that are sure to tug at the heartstrings of the viewers.

The filming of 'Nawab' is progressing at a brisk pace, with post-production work set to follow soon. The film's release date will be announced in due course.

Director Ravi Charan, known for his critically acclaimed work in 'Nallamala,' is at the helm of 'Nawab,' and the film promises to be another milestone in his cinematic journey. Renowned dance master, Prem Rakshith Master, famous for choreographing the 'Natu Natu' song in the Oscar-winning film 'RRR,' is lending his expertise as the choreographer for 'Nawab.' Shobha Rani, a celebrated costume designer, is creating the visual aesthetic of the movie.

'Nawab' is being created with unwavering ambition, with no compromises on any aspect of its production. The film is set to reach audiences across India, releasing in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Starring: Mukesh Guptha, Ananya Nagalla, Murali Serma, Devi Prasad, Sivaputrudu Ramaraju, Rahuldev, Shravan Raghavendra, Payal Mukherjee, Sneha Gupta, Ravi Palli Sandhyrani, Priya, Sarath Barigela, Sagar Enugala, Malledi Ravi, Arun Kumar, Krushneswara Rao, Tarzan Dubbinh Janaki, Mani Bhamma, Sammeta Gandhi, Meka Ramakrishna, Ping Pong Surya, Gemini Suresh, Dayananda Reddy, Payal, Sandya, Ravi, Deepak Surya, Appaji and others.

Banner: Harihara Creations

Written and Directed by: Ravi Charan

Producer: R M

Music Director: P R

Cinematographer: Ramesh KR

Editor: Shiva Sarvani

Choreographer: Prem Rakshith

VFX: Raghava

Stunts: Navakanth

Stylist: Shobha Rani

PRO: Harish and Dinesh