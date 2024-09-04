Live
- UP T20: Rinku Singh bowls Meerut Mavericks to win over Kanpur in rain-interrupted clash
- BJP releases first Haryana list, Haryana CM Saini to contest from Ladwa
- Neglect and Tragedy in Chinnonipalli: A Village Sacrificed for Political Gains
- Tripura Assembly witnesses ruckus over minister’s social media post on Hindus & Hindu idols
- NATO continues to escalate tensions: Russia
- 90th Anniversary of RBI: Nationwide Quiz Competition Announced with Cash Prizes and Certificates"
- BCB President, CE0 meet Emirates board chairman ahead of Women's T20 World Cup
- SC poses tough questions to ED on providing documents to accused for bail
- Government Must Address Issues of Chinnonipalli Flood Victims: BRS Leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu
- DC B.M. Santosh Orders Effective Arrangements for Ganesh Visarjan Festivities
Just In
First Look of Sanskrit Film 'Shloka' to be Unveiled on Teacher's Day
The first look of the Sanskrit film Shloka will be released tomorrow, September 5th, in celebration of Teacher's Day.
The first look of the Sanskrit film Shloka will be released tomorrow, September 5th, in celebration of Teacher's Day. Directed by renowned writer and director Janardhana Maharshi, the film stars actress Ragini Dwivedi in a unique role. Shloka is produced by Maharshi's daughters, Sravani and Sharvani, under the banner of Sarvejanah Sukhinobhavantu Films.
In Shloka, Ragini Dwivedi plays a distinctive young woman who ventures into the Rudhra Bhoomi (cemetery) and engages in conversations with Nature. Janardhana Maharshi shared that crucial Rudhra Bhoomi scenes were filmed in ancient graveyards across Bangalore, Mysore, and other locations, requiring significant effort to capture the unique atmosphere.
The film, made in Sanskrit and set to be dubbed into several Indian languages, is a tribute to Sanskrit teachers. Maharshi, a passionate advocate for Sanskrit, expressed his joy in creating a film in this ancient language, which symbolizes the greatness of Indian culture. He aims to popularize Sanskrit worldwide through this project and plans to produce more quality films in the language in the future.