First Look of Sanskrit Film 'Shloka' to be Unveiled on Teacher's Day

The first look of the Sanskrit film Shloka will be released tomorrow, September 5th, in celebration of Teacher's Day. Directed by renowned writer and director Janardhana Maharshi, the film stars actress Ragini Dwivedi in a unique role. Shloka is produced by Maharshi's daughters, Sravani and Sharvani, under the banner of Sarvejanah Sukhinobhavantu Films.

In Shloka, Ragini Dwivedi plays a distinctive young woman who ventures into the Rudhra Bhoomi (cemetery) and engages in conversations with Nature. Janardhana Maharshi shared that crucial Rudhra Bhoomi scenes were filmed in ancient graveyards across Bangalore, Mysore, and other locations, requiring significant effort to capture the unique atmosphere.

The film, made in Sanskrit and set to be dubbed into several Indian languages, is a tribute to Sanskrit teachers. Maharshi, a passionate advocate for Sanskrit, expressed his joy in creating a film in this ancient language, which symbolizes the greatness of Indian culture. He aims to popularize Sanskrit worldwide through this project and plans to produce more quality films in the language in the future.