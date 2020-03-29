Folk Singer-actress Paravai Muniyamma passes away

Popular folk singer and actress Paravai Muniyamma passed away in the early hours on Sunday due to age-related ailments here at Madurai. She was 83.

Born in Paravai in Madurai, Muniyamma rose to fame with her song Singam Pola from Chiyaan Vikram's Dhool movie. At the early stage, he started off her career as a singer by performing at temple functions. However, she became famous by participating in local and international concerts under a music troupe, Lakshman Shruti.

Last year, rumours spread about her death after she admitted into a hospital. However, she refuted it with a video message from her hospital.

She made her acting debut with an important role in Dhool that released in 2003. In 2015, Muniyamma was hospitalised after she fell critically ill. Following this, film actors donated money and the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa also opened a Rs 6 lakh fixed deposit in her name.

She is survived by a son and her last rites will be held today evening.