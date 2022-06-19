From Akshay Kumar To Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood Actors Who Dropped Lovely Posts On The Occasion Of The Father's Day…

Father… He is the pillar of a family! He not only earns money but also takes care of his kids with much love. He guides them, teaches them how live independently and also makes stand by their side all his life time. On this special day, Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan and a few others dropped special pics of their fathers and also showered love on them with heartfelt notes…



Ajay Devgn





Happy Father's Day to Shomuji (Mukherjee).

I'm marking your birth anniversary today with a special thought & a prayer. Your presence is missed each day🙏 pic.twitter.com/EOoYGFfgxa — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 19, 2022





He shared a pic of his father and wrote, "Happy Father's Day to Shomuji (Mukherjee). I'm marking your birth anniversary today with a special thought & a prayer. Your presence is missed each day".

Sanjay Dutt





Sanjay Dutt shared a collage with his kids and father and showered love on them by jotting down, "I love you, Dad! Thank you for every little thoughtful thing you did for me, for us... for our family! You will always be my great source of strength, pride and inspiration. I was blessed and lucky to have been your son for you were the best role model I could ask for! I hope and pray to be as good as a parent as you have been. #HappyFathersday to mine and to all fathers out there".





Sanjay Dutt shared a collage with his kids and father and showered love on them by jotting down, "I love you, Dad! Thank you for every little thoughtful thing you did for me, for us... for our family! You will always be my great source of strength, pride and inspiration. I was blessed and lucky to have been your son for you were the best role model I could ask for! I hope and pray to be as good as a parent as you have been. #HappyFathersday to mine and to all fathers out there".

Om Raut





Thank you baba for teaching me how to dream♥️#HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/WIJbAGu5Ux — Om Raut (@omraut) June 19, 2022





Amitabh Bachchan





T 4320 - कल है, 'पिताश्री दिवस' ! 19 June .. ऐसा कहा जा रहा है !

प्रतिदिन 'पिताश्री दिवस' होता है ! ऐसा मैं मानता हूँ !

अब जब चारों तरफ़ बोल बाला है, तो हमने भी बोल दिया 👇🏿



अमिताभ ; अभिषेक ; आराध्या pic.twitter.com/zW6LTAnStd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2022





Amitabh shared a lovely collage with his kids and father by jotting down, "T 4320 - कल है, 'पिताश्री दिवस' ! 19 June .. ऐसा कहा जा रहा है ! प्रतिदिन 'पिताश्री दिवस' होता है ! ऐसा मैं मानता हूँ !

अब जब चारों तरफ़ बोल बाला है, तो हमने भी बोल दिया

अमिताभ ; अभिषेक ; आराध्या".

Karan Johar









Roohi and Yash are the lovely kids of Karan… He never leaves a chance of showering love on them. He also shared beautiful pics on this special day and wrote, "A decision I could never have made from my heart if I didn't have my mothers hand on my head and her relentless love,time and support…. She is the wind beneath our wings of love …. My bachas !!! What do I say there isn't a day I don't thank the universe for bringing Roohi and Yash into my life! Happy Father's Day to me and to all single parents ! It doesn't just take two to nurture ! It just takes one solid heart! I know mine is…. pictures courtesy @thehouseontheclouds".

Neetu Kapoor









She shared a throwback pic of her husband Rishi ji on this special day…

Arjun Kapoor









Arjun dropped a funky note and shared a pic with his sister Khushi and Boney Kapoor. "I tried finding pictures of dad with me but only found more images of him with @khushi05k #HappyFathersDay from khushi & gang @boney.Kapoor @anshulakapoor @janhvikapoor".

Bobby Deol









Sonam Kapoor









She shared lovely throwback childhood pics with her father Anil Kapoor…

Shilpa Shetty Kundra









Shilpa also shared lovely pics with her father and kids. "Happy Father's day to all the Fathers in the world. Thank you for your hard work, sacrifices, unconditional love, and for protecting us from everything that gets in the way of our happiness.

You are loved more than you know #FathersDay #gratitude #love #memories"

Soha Ali Khan









Tusshar Kapoor









Riteish Deshmukh









He shared a beautiful pic with his kids and wrote, "To be a father is a privilege, to a good father is a responsibility. To be a great father … you have the mother. #HappyFathersDay @geneliad".

Madhuri Dixit Nene









She also shared pics of her husband and wrote, "A father is a tough shield that protects his kids. Come what may, he will always go great lengths to protect them, but also teach them the lessons that nobody else can. Happy Father's Day to the world's best dad! Our boys are slowly growing into the young gentlemen we always envisioned.

#FathersDay #Dad #DadLife #Sunday #SundayVibes".

Anderei Koscheev









He shared beautiful pics of his daughter Radha on this special day…

Bhavana Pandey









She also wrote, "Happy Fathers Day to the two most awesome daddies @chunkypanday @kewalkhosla and to all the amazing dads out there #mydaddymyhero #mydaddystrongest".

Karisma Kapoor









She shared a beautiful pic with her father Randhir Kapoor!

Kriti Sanon









She also shared the lovely pics of her father on this special occasion… "You will always be the first man i loved!

Happy Father's Day Papa!

Thank you for always being there for me and Nups.. for putting us before yourself (except when it comes to having sweets)

Love you Papa!

@sanonrahul".

Twinkle Khanna









Twinkle Khanna shared an awesome video and showcased how Akshay is helping his kids in plucking some fruits. She also wrote, "Verified

The two of them wait for the Safed Jamun tree in our compound to bear fruit.

It is an annual ritual where they stalk the tree for days and pick the right time.

They have their own games, where they tumble, leap and somersault across the garden as I watch from the sidelines.

Mothers can do it all, but some things are just easier left to their dads Happy Father's Day to all the wonderful dads out there and especially to my Mr K".

Shweta Bachchan









Kareena Kapoor Khan









Sara Ali Khan









She shared a beautiful pic with her dear brother Ibrahim and father Saif Ali Khan…

Anushka Sharma





















Athiya Shetty





















Riddhima Kapoor Sahni





















Soha Ali Khan





















Happy Father's Day…