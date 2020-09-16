From Crorepati To Pauper, KBC Winner's Life A Lesson For Everyone

A winner of popular TV game show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati is now on the streets. Can you believe it?. Yes. Manthu Kumar Sushil from the state of Bihar who won five crores in the prestigious KBC competition is literally penniless now, we hear.

When most of the people dream of becoming millionaires to lead a hassle-free life after earning enough money, this contestant from Bihar couldn't handle the fortune judiciously.



Sushil, who hailed from a middle class family became a millionaire overnight after winning the prize money five crores during the fifth season in 2011. However, fate had other plans for him. Sushil, who fell prey to many vices, made him lose all his dear ones. His wife applied for a divorce.

It is said that Sushil used to evade questions about what he was doing telling some lies. Being a local celebrity, all the media attention was on him and he used to participate in about ten to fifteen programmes in a month and hence he could not continue his education. The period between 2015-2016 was challenging for him. He didn't know what to do with the money. After realising he had huge chunks of money, people would befriend him and be around him all the time.



Sushil began to help them with his money. Some undeserving crooks also joined him because of which his relationship with his wife turned sour, reports said. Later, Sushil started driving cars in Delhi. Though his wisdom grew with the contact of people in Delhi, his bad habits also increased. He shifted from Delhi to Mumbai and decided to direct movies but failed in his attempt.



By this time, his vices had reached a point of no return and he came to the streets. He became a chainsmoker too. While living with his friend in an apartment in Mumbai, Sushil is said to have realised a few realities of life. He felt that he was running away from the problems of life.



He realised that he was audacious and decided to transform himself into a good individual. It is then he returned to his village and started to work as a teacher and began to work as an environmentalist. Susheel has stated these facts in his Facebook under the caption "My Life's worst phase after winning Kaun Banega Crorepati". Today, Susheel is a transformed individual.



"Now, I have peace in my life. I have left smoking and drinking. I get up every day with full zeal. I pray and ask god to enable me to serve nature as an environmentalist" he signs off.

