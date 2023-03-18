From Das Ka Dhamki To Rockey Boys 2: Check Out The New Releases To Enjoy Your Weekend

The exams season will almost end with this week and thus even the makers of Bollywood and Tollywood are ready with a bunch of new movies and shows to entertain the audience of big and small screens. Already this Friday had complete 18 new movies and shows and even the coming week will follow the same hungama…

Tollywood

1. Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi

Release Date: 17th March, 2023

Star Cast: Naga Shaurya and Malavika Nair

Director: Srinivas Avasarala

Genre: Romantic love tale

Going with the trailer, it begins with Naga Shaurya and Malavika's romantic kiss later he gets mesmerised listening to an old classic "Neeli Megha Malavo…" which is the Telugu version of Mohammed Rafi's "Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho…" song. But Malavika misunderstands him as it is also shown that the song is her bestie's favourite too. Later in the end it is witnessed that Naga Shaurya also enjoys the same song when Malavika's friend is at his home… Will this incident become the reason behind their break-up once again? Well, it will be only known when the movie hits the theatre…

Going with the plot, Naga Shaurya and Malavika were best friends in their past and slowly realise their feelings for each other later. But due to small differences, they get separated in each stage of their lives. Be it schooling, graduation or young age, they come closer but some small differences make them stay away!

2. Das Ka Dhamki

Release Date: 22nd March, 2023

Star Cast: Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rao Ramesh, Tarun Bhascker, Shaurya, Rati Hulji, Akshara Goud, Ajay, Aadi, Mahesh, Rohini, Prudhvi Raj, Kadambari Kiran, Rajini and Amith Sharma.

Director: Vishwak Sen

Genre: Action Thriller

Going with the trailer, it first showcased Sanjay Rudra as a pharma company head... He announces his new invention and dreams to see the world with no cancer. But unfortunately, he dies in a car accident and thus Rao Ramesh asks Sanjay's lookalike who is a waiter to come to his place. So, Vishwak tries to act his best as Sanjay and fulfil his dream. But his love tale with Nivetha Pethuraj is also lovely. She falls for him thinking that he is Sanjay and then later comes across the truth. He also manages to take care of Sanjay's parents as they are unaware of his death. On the whole, Vishwak essayed the two roles with much ease and tried to balance them with his amazing screen presence.

3. Bedurulanka 2012

Release Date: 22nd March, 2023

Star Cast: Neha Shetty, Karthikeya, Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, 'Auto' Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath and Divya Narni

Director: Clax

Genre: Action thriller

Going with the earlier motion poster, it is all interesting as it holds a clock that makes us witness the 2012 bar and has a couple of religious symbols on it. As the clock runs, the excitement bar is upped! Finally, Karthikeya is seen playing with the golden rings and sported in a sleeveless black hoodie with a winsome smile. He is introduced as Siva and through the poster, it is revealed that he is a complete gamer!

Bollywood

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Release Date: 17th March, 2023

Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh

Director: Ashima Chibber

Genre: Family drama based on true incidents

Going with the trailer, it first showcases Rani Mukerji and her husband Anirban leading a happy life along with their children in Norway as they are relocated to this new place due to Anirban's job. But all of a sudden Norway's childcare officers take away their children leaving them in shock. But the twist unfolds when it is shown that the couple are making their children depend on parents by feeding them, making them sleep along with them and raising their voice when they do small mischiefs. These acts are common in India, but in Norway children should be raised independent from their childhood itself. Rani fights for her children and also tries to tell government that children are raised in the same manner in India. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Rani wins the custody of her children… It is a complete emotional story made basing true incidents.

Next in the line are OTT platform new releases…

Amazon Prime Video

March 17

• Angel Flight

• Boy and the World

• Class of '07

• Dom

• Swarm

March 21

Nope

March 22

Sanandresito

March 24

• Reggie

• Top Gun: Maverick

Disney+ Hotstar

March 17

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with David Letterman

March 26

Up Here: Season 1

Netflix

Available March 17

• Dance 100 – Netflix Series

• In His Shadow – Netflix Film

• Maestro in Blue – Netflix Series

• The Magician's Elephant – Netflix Film

• Noise – Netflix Film

• Sky High: The Series – Netflix Series

Available March 20

• Carol

• Gabby's Dollhouse, season 7 – Netflix Family

Available March 21

We Lost Our Human – Netflix Family

Available March 22

• Invisible City, season 2 – Netflix Series

• The Kingdom, season 2 – Netflix Series

• Waco: American Apocalypse – Netflix Documentary

Available March 23

• Johnny – Netflix Film

• The Night Agent – Netflix Series

Available March 24

• Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga – Netflix Film

• Love Is Blind, season 4 – Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

Also don't miss these new movies which hit the OTT platforms just a couple of days ago…

• Sir – Netflix

• Writer Padmabhushan – Zee5

• Kuttey – Netflix

• Rocket Boys season 2 – Sony LIV

• Black Adam – Prime Video

• The Whale – Sony LIV

