From Shaakuntalam To Rudhran: Check Out The Friday Releases Of This Week
- Samantha and Dev Mohan’s historical love tale Shaakuntalam is all ready to hit the theatres tomorrow!
- This Friday will be a blockbuster one holding big releases of the month!
Summer brings the heat waves along with the joyous aura with the holiday season! Especially when we speak about April and May months, they are definitely the blockbuster ones of the year as they hold thrilling IPL matches and the most-awaited movies. Coming to this Friday, Tollywood's ace actress Samantha's Shaakuntalam and Raghava Lawrence's Rudhraan are ready to hit the theatres tomorrow. Along with these movies, let us also have a look at the new releases of popular OTT platforms…
Tollywood
Shaakuntalam
Release Date: 14th April
Star Cast: Samantha, Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla
Director: Gunasekhar
Genre: Historical love tale of King Dushyant and Shakuntala
Bollywood
Mrs Undercover
Release Date: 14th April
Release Platform: Zee5
Star Cast: Radhika Apte as Durga, Rajesh Sharma as Chief Rangeela, Sumeet Vyas as The Common Man, Angana Roy as Kajal, Laboni Sarkar as Durga's mother in law, Satish Badal as special force cab driver, Amrita Chattopadhyay as Priyanka, Indrasish Roy as Aditya, Biswajit Chakraborty as Durga's father in law, Roshini Bhattacharya as Aisha and Saheb Chatterjee as Durga's husband
Director: Anushree Mehta
Genre: Spy comedy
The earlier release trailer showcased Radhika Apte as a spy… She leaves her career after her marriage but her higher official asks her once again to join the team and help them to solve the murder mystery!
Kollywood
Rudhran
Release Date: 14th April
Star Cast: Raghava Lawrence, R. Sarathkumar, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Poornima Bhagyaraj
Director: S. Kathiresan
Genre: Action Thriller
Next will check the OTT releases of this weekend…
Amazon Prime Video
Released April 14
Greek Salad (2023) *Prime Video Original Series
Disney+ Hotstar
April 14
"Oswald the Lucky Rabbit"
April 15
"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" (Season 1, Episode 13)
April 16
"Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet" (Season 11, Episode 2)
Netflix
April 13
• The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2
• Florida Man
• Obsession
April 14
• Phenomena
• Queenmaker
• Queens on the Run
• Seven Kings Must Die
• Weathering
April 15
• Doctor Cha
• Time Trap
April 16
• The Best Man Holiday
• Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion
• The Mustang
• The Nutty Boy Part 2
So guys, enjoy watching these new movies and shows this weekend…