From Shaakuntalam To Rudhran: Check Out The Friday Releases Of This Week

Summer brings the heat waves along with the joyous aura with the holiday season! Especially when we speak about April and May months, they are definitely the blockbuster ones of the year as they hold thrilling IPL matches and the most-awaited movies. Coming to this Friday, Tollywood's ace actress Samantha's Shaakuntalam and Raghava Lawrence's Rudhraan are ready to hit the theatres tomorrow. Along with these movies, let us also have a look at the new releases of popular OTT platforms…

Tollywood

Shaakuntalam

Release Date: 14th April

Star Cast: Samantha, Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla

Director: Gunasekhar

Genre: Historical love tale of King Dushyant and Shakuntala

Bollywood

Mrs Undercover

Release Date: 14th April

Release Platform: Zee5

Star Cast: Radhika Apte as Durga, Rajesh Sharma as Chief Rangeela, Sumeet Vyas as The Common Man, Angana Roy as Kajal, Laboni Sarkar as Durga's mother in law, Satish Badal as special force cab driver, Amrita Chattopadhyay as Priyanka, Indrasish Roy as Aditya, Biswajit Chakraborty as Durga's father in law, Roshini Bhattacharya as Aisha and Saheb Chatterjee as Durga's husband

Director: Anushree Mehta

Genre: Spy comedy

The earlier release trailer showcased Radhika Apte as a spy… She leaves her career after her marriage but her higher official asks her once again to join the team and help them to solve the murder mystery!

Kollywood

Rudhran

Release Date: 14th April

Star Cast: Raghava Lawrence, R. Sarathkumar, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Poornima Bhagyaraj

Director: S. Kathiresan

Genre: Action Thriller

Next will check the OTT releases of this weekend…

Amazon Prime Video

Released April 14

Greek Salad (2023) *Prime Video Original Series

Disney+ Hotstar

April 14

"Oswald the Lucky Rabbit"

April 15

"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" (Season 1, Episode 13)

April 16

"Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet" (Season 11, Episode 2)

Netflix

April 13

• The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2

• Florida Man

• Obsession

April 14

• Phenomena

• Queenmaker

• Queens on the Run

• Seven Kings Must Die

• Weathering

April 15

• Doctor Cha

• Time Trap

April 16

• The Best Man Holiday

• Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion

• The Mustang

• The Nutty Boy Part 2

So guys, enjoy watching these new movies and shows this weekend…