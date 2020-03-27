From SRK's Fauji to Dekh Bhai Dekh, old Hindi TV serials that will keep you hooked during lockdown

Yes, we re all hooked to TV, mobiles and now even OTTs. We just can't take our hands off our mobiles or eyes off our TV sets. And now, with the mandatory 21 lockdown following coronavirus, we have no choice but stay addicted to the binge-watching habit.

Now, with too many OTT platforms offering thousands of movies, viewers are spoilt for choice. And at times, too much is an overkill and you just get bored. But did you know that even though now we have enough daily soaps, back then it was just once a week. People would look forward to the next episode for an entire week to know what happened and they wouldn't miss it for the world. Now, with a halt on production of daily TV soaps too, we thought why not give you a list of some classic television serials. Here's our list...

Top Classic Hindi serials that are sure to keep you hooked during coronavirus

Fauji: Can you imagine Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan in a TV serial? Watch this serial to believe me. Available on Amazon Prime Video, it has 13 episodes and revolves around the lives of soldiers.

Dekh Bhai Dekh: Shekar Suman, Farida Jalal were among the impressive star cast of this comedy series. Watch Dekh Bhai Dekh on YouTube.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: If you are looking for some real humour that can make you laugh your heart out then Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is for you. It is now streaming on Hotstar

Office Office: If you thought getting work done at a government office was a pain, then watch this to find how hard it is to get work done there. Office Office starring Pankaj Kapur will make you empathise with him. Streaming on Sony Live

Zabaan Sambhal Ke: Imagine Pankaj Kapur's spellbinding performance, this show on Amazon Prime Video will keep you hooked for sure.

Tu Tu Main Main: Do you remember this show? The popular TV serial to have focussed on the Saas-Bahu relationship. But the show explores the humourous side of the characters instead of the usual run of the mill drama. Watch this on YouTube