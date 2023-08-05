Live
- Won't the country go bankrupt if crores of loans waived of entrepreneurs; DCM questions PM
- FPIs have turned sellers in Indian market after 3 months
- You must be X Premium subscriber to get ad revenue share: Musk
- Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appointed as TTD chairman
- Laos receives over 1.6 million international tourists in H1
- No culprit to be left: Anantapuram DIG Ammi Reddy reiterates
- Kolkata Police busts child trafficking racket involving around 100 surrogate mothers
- Saluting Indian weavers on National Handloom Day: These Made-in-India D2C Brands are championing the cause!
- Situation under control in Haryana’s Nuh: CRPF Inspector-General
- Shah, Naveen launch NH project in Odisha
Just In
‘Gadar 2’ gets massive advance bookings; film to have huge openings
“Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, is one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema.
“Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, is one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. The movie even dominated the classic “Lagaan” at the box office. Now after two long decades, the sequel of “Gadar” is up for release on August 11.
The advance bookings have commenced across the national chains (PVR, INOX, Cinepolis), and the movie has sold a whopping 30000 tickets as of now for the opening day alone. Trade experts predict that the film will rake in 20 crores opening at the box office. The opening number can be even higher depending upon the advance bookings in the coming days.
Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, and Luv Sinha are playing key roles. Anil Sharma, who directed “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” has helmed this sequel as well. The director also bankrolled “Gadar 2”