  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

‘Gadar 2’ gets massive advance bookings; film to have huge openings

‘Gadar 2’ gets massive advance bookings; film to have huge openings
x
Highlights

“Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, is one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema.

“Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles, is one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. The movie even dominated the classic “Lagaan” at the box office. Now after two long decades, the sequel of “Gadar” is up for release on August 11.

The advance bookings have commenced across the national chains (PVR, INOX, Cinepolis), and the movie has sold a whopping 30000 tickets as of now for the opening day alone. Trade experts predict that the film will rake in 20 crores opening at the box office. The opening number can be even higher depending upon the advance bookings in the coming days.

Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, and Luv Sinha are playing key roles. Anil Sharma, who directed “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,” has helmed this sequel as well. The director also bankrolled “Gadar 2

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X