‘Gamblers’ to offer a complete package of comedy, glamour, mystery
Young and promising actor Sangeeth Shobhan, known for his impactful roles in MAD and MAD Square, is now set to lead the upcoming film Gamblers, hitting theatres worldwide on June 6. Directed by KSK Chaitanya, the film pairs him with Prashanthi Charulingah and features a talented ensemble including Rocking Rakesh, Prithviraj Bann, Sai Swetha, Jasvika, Bharani Shankar, Malhotra Shiva, and Shiva Reddy.
Gamblers is being produced by Sunitha and Rajkumar Brindavanam under Reshmas Studios and Snap & Clap Entertainment. The duo previously collaborated with veteran filmmaker Vijayendra Prasad for Srivalli, and now bring a fresh concept that promises a mix of mass appeal and emotional depth.
Speaking at the trailer launch, Rajkumar Brindavanam shared, “Gamblers is a unique entertainer that blends both class and mass elements. It’s designed to engage all age groups.”
Co-producer Sunitha added, “This is a youthful, emotional entertainer with a distinct storyline. Sangeeth Shobhan will be seen in a never-before-seen role that’s packed with surprises.”
Director Chaitanya described Gamblers as a complete package offering comedy, glamour, and mystery, promising audiences an immersive cinematic experience. With Mythri Movie Makers distributing the film in the Nizam region and music by Aditya Music, Gamblers aims to captivate audiences with its fresh take on storytelling.