Game Changer: Ram Charan's Film Release Postponed to Sankranthi 2025

The release of Director Shankar’s first Telugu film, ‘Game Changer,’ has been rescheduled to next year. Initially set for a Christmas release this year, the film will now debut during the Sankranthi festival. It will take the time slot previously reserved for Vishwambhara, starring Chiranjeevi.

Ram Charan announced this news on X (formerly Twitter) during Dussehra. He expressed his wishes for a Happy and Victorious Dussehra, adding, "See you in theatres on Jan 10th!" Along with the announcement, he shared a new poster. The poster features him in a t-shirt and jeans, presenting a more casual look compared to his earlier formal appearances in promotional materials. Fans responded positively, praising his new appearance in the comments.

https://x.com/AlwaysRamCharan/status/1845072739758969267

Interestingly, Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta, was originally scheduled for January 10 next year. During the teaser release, Vassishta remarked, “Sankranthi ki abbayi vastunadu kabatti, aa cinema enjoy cheddam. Tani taravata ee release date producer garu, Chiranjeevi garu, andaru matladi oka date cheptaru.” This translates to, “Because his son’s (Ram Charan) film is releasing for Sankranthi, let’s enjoy that first. The producers and Chiranjeevi will announce a new release date later.”

Dil Raju, the film’s producer, also commented on the release date change in a video message. He explained that discussions with distributors across various languages led to the decision for a Sankranti release. He communicated this change to Chiranjeevi and the UV Creations team. They graciously agreed to adjust their schedule to accommodate ‘Game Changer.’

‘Game Changer’ features a talented cast, including Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sunil, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. Filming began in 2021 and concluded in July this year. Music for the film is composed by Thaman. Ram Charan is expected to portray an IAS officer, and the storyline reportedly revolves around electoral politics.

Mark your calendars for January 10, 2025, when ‘Game Changer’ hits theatres.