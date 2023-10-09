‘Ganapath’ trailer promises a thrilling ride to a dystopian futuristic world

The trailer of the much-anticipated film 'Ganapath- A Hero Is Born', which was unveiled on Monday, promises a thrilling ride to a dystopian futuristic world. The film stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The two minute 27 second-long trailer begins with a cityscape of a cybercity in a distant future. It shows the ruins of the city as a voice-over says that the world is awaiting the birth of a warrior who is immortal, the one who will raze down the wall between the rich and the poor.

This is followed by shots of cyberpunk production design and elements until Tiger makes a stunning entry with his back facing the camera with close-up shots of his chiselled body. Staple shots of Tiger’s acrobatics then fill up the screen before the audience is introduced to the character of Kriti in action followed by Big B.

Big B then says that the rich have got a hint of their plan and that their leader only cares about money. The audience is then treated with shots of a cybernetic big cat, the antagonist, and Tiger’s character of Guddu being beaten and taken away from his close ones. Soon enough Tiger’s character of Guddu makes a stellar return as the titular character of Ganapath and vows to take revenge for his people. The trailer features high production value, booming soundscape, a gripping background score, polished VFX with promising performances by its lead cast.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shared his excitement about the project, stating, "I'm thrilled by the incredibly positive response to the 'Ganapath' teaser and 'Hum Aaye Hain' song. It's immensely satisfying to see that we have been able to live up to the vision we had for the film, and it has struck a chord with the audience. Now, I'm eagerly looking forward to the same level of love and enthusiasm in our viewers' reactions to the trailer. We have so much more in store, and I can't wait to unveil it all to the audience."

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath- A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20.