‘Garuda 2.0’ soars on Aha OTT, turns golden goose for producer Balu Charan
Garuda 2.0, the Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster Aarathu Sinam, has become a major streaming success on Aha OTT. Featuring Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, the crime suspense thriller is currently trending at #1 on the platform and is raking in impressive profits for producer Balu Charan.
Balu Charan, known for delivering hits under his Hanuman Media banner — with titles like Super Machi, Shakahari, Kalaratri, Nene Naa, Kajal Karthika, Teenagers, and Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki — has struck gold yet again. His previous film, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, was a super blockbuster, and Garuda 2.0 continues that winning streak.
Aishwarya Rajesh’s power-packed performance has emerged as one of the film’s biggest highlights. Her portrayal in the gripping narrative has won accolades from audiences and critics alike. Directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, the film keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its masterful direction, tight screenplay, and intense background score.
The film, adapted from the original Tamil version which grossed over ₹50 crore at the box office, has managed to recreate the same thrill in its Telugu avatar. Since its digital release, it has sustained its top trending position on Aha, drawing in large viewership numbers and generating steady revenue.
With its gripping plot and family-friendly appeal, Garuda 2.0 is being widely praised as a perfect watch for audiences of all ages — “from six to sixty.” If you haven’t watched it yet, now might be the perfect time to catch this blockbuster sensation.