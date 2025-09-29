‘Gata Vaibhav’teaser released

Live
'Gata Vaibhav' is an epic fantasy drama starring SS Dushyant and Ashika Ranganath in the lead roles. Directed by Simple Suni, it is produced by Deepak Thimmappa and Suni under the banners of Sarvegara Silver Screens and Suni Cinemas.
The makers have recently released the teaser of this film. The teaser, set against the backdrop of history and mythology, is stunning. The performances of SS Dushyant and Ashika Ranganath are impressive.
Director Simple Suni has presented the story as a visual wonder. The grand visuals, background score, and rich production values have created strong buzz around the teaser. It has significantly increased curiosity about the movie.
The film is slated for release on November 14th.
