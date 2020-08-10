Gattimela Actor Nisha Success Story: From Background Dancer To A Lead Actress

Popular Kannada daily soap, Gattimela has earned a lot of viewership. The leading lady of this serial, Nisha Ravikrishnan has a huge fan-following in Karnataka.



This actress, identified as "Rowdy Baby" in this serial, has become very famous. Nisha has been giving dance performances right from her school days. She is also a good singer and was an anchor in a private channel when she was studying in VI to X standard.

The actress is balancing and managing her time between music, education and hosting shows. Gattimela was rated number one in terms of TRP all these days but has come down to number two during the last week.

Nisha has also danced in the movie, "Ishta Kamya" in the song, "Ninagoskara" directed by Nagathi Halli Chandrashekar. Nisha loves dance and music. She has expressed her desire to act in a movie if and whenever she is offered a good character.

The movie "Puncher Life" in which Nisha has acted is yet to hit the screens. Currently, Nisha is busy with her photo shoots. Nisha has a lot of fan pages on social media.

Even though Nisha had worked as a supporting actress in the Kannada serial Sarva Mangala Mangalye, it was Gattimela which brought her a lot of fame.

Nisha, who was once a background dancer in Vijay Surya movie is now a lead actress of a popular top Kannada TV serial. This only goes on to show that anybody can dream big. If you have the will and passion to pursue your dreams then nothing can stop you from achieving your goals.

Nisha of Gattimela is one inspiring actress and she sure is setting new career goals for her fans with a message from her own life.