Gautam Vasudev Menon Dropped A New Poster From Dhruva Natchathiram And Wished Chiyaan Vikram On His 57th Birthday

Today being a special day for all the fans of Chiyaan Vikram, the makers of his next movie 'Thangalaan' dropped the first look poster and the making video of this movie. Vikram looked with a stunning transformation and shocked all and sundry with his look. Along with his movie, Vikram is also part of ace filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon's Dhruva Natchathiram movie. On this special occasion, he also shared the new poster of Vikram from this movie and wished him with a special post…



Along with sharing the poster, Gautam also wrote, "Wishing @chiyaan a very Happy Birthday! #DhruvaNatchathiram @Jharrisjayaraj @OndragaEnt @oruoorileoru @manojdft @srkathiir @the_kochikaran @editoranthony @riturv @realradikaa @SimranbaggaOffc @rparthiepan @DhivyaDharshini @rajeevan69 @Kumar_gangappan @Kavithamarai @utharamenon5".

The plot revolves around John aka Vikram's undercover operative team… They fly to New York to bring back their team leader who went missing mysteriously.

Vikram also thanked Gautam jotting down, "Roger that. Thanx much".

Casting Details:

• Vikram as Dhruva, John and Joshua

• Ritu Varma as Anupama

• Aishwarya Rajesh as Ragini

• R. Parthiban

• Simran

• Dhivyadharshini

• Vinayakan

• Arjun Das

• Raadhika Sarathkumar

• Vamsi Krishna

• Sathish Krishnan

• Munna Simon

• Salim Baig

• Maya S. Krishnan

• Preethi Nedumaran

• Abhirami Venkatachalam

Dhruva Natchathiram movie is directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon and produced by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Venkat Somasundaram, Reshma Ghatala and P. Madhan under the Ondraga Entertainment, Kondaduvom Entertainment and Escape Artists Motion Pictures banners.

Happy Birthday Vikram…