‘Gentleman-2’ first schedule gets wrapped up

Mega Producer KTKunjumon's Gentleman Film International is producing "Gentleman-2" in a grand way. The film is directed by A Gokul Krishna, with Chetan playing the lead character. Nayanthara Chakravarthy and Priya Lal are playing the female lead characters. The film's first leg of shooting shot in and around Chennai has been wrapped up now in 15 days.

This schedule had the complete participation of Chetan, Nayanthara Chakravarthy, Priya Lal, Badava Gopi, Sudha Rani, Sithaara, Sri Latha, Kanmani, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Baby Padma Raga, and Mullai-Kothandam, Besides, a breath-taking action sequence choreographed by stunt master Dinesh Kasi was filmed in this schedule as well.

The next schedule that encapsulates grandness in every aspect will be commencing by third week of November, which will be filmed in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pondicherry. The other schedules will be shot in Malaysia, Dubai, and Sri Lanka.

Apart from the lead actors, the film features nearly 50 famous actors and actresses in their casting card. Oscar Winner MMKeeravani is composing music for this film, which has seven songs featuring lyrics written by Vairamuthu. Ajayan Vincent is handling cinematography. Thota Tharani is overseeing art works and Sathish Surya is taking care of editing.