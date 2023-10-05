Get ready for Mollywood’s massy entertainers, modern classics and 3D wonders

Malayalam cinema is gearing up for 2024, with several significant projects poised to make a substantial impact on the box office and the international filmscape. These include films featuring mega stars, Mammootty and Mohanlal, along with the highly anticipated 'Aadu Jeevitham'(The Goat Life) directed by Blessy.

Barroz

For over four decades, the name Mohanlal has been synonymous with Malayalam cinema. The beloved Lalettan, as the actor is affectionately called by fans, now steps into a director's role for the first time with 'Barroz' and movie lovers are already counting the days to its release. Shot exclusively in 3D, the film is a fantasy spectacle that narrates the tale of the ghost guarding D'Gama's Treasure. Mohanlal himself plays the central character, accompanied by a diverse cast of child artists and other notable Indian as well as Hollywood actors. The cinematography is handled by Santhosh Shivan, and the movie is produced by Mohanlal's Man Friday, Antony Perumbavoor. The post-production of 'Barroz', which includes a considerable volume of graphic work, is taking place in Los Angeles and is slated for a 2024 release.

Bazooka

The pairing of megastar Mammootty with a debutant director has often resulted in blockbuster hits. A recent example is the phenomenal success of his September release, 'Kannur Squad.' This enduring belief in the potency of Mammootty's chemistry with a new director is the key factor contributing to the anticipation surrounding his upcoming venture, 'Bazooka.' Directed by Deeno Dennis and produced by Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama, the first look of the movie, featuring a stylised Mammootty, has already generated significant excitement among his fanbase. The film will also see Mammootty for the first time with director-actor Gautham Vasudeva Menon. Nimish Ravi, the cinematographer behind Mammootty's hit film 'Rorschach,' is reuniting with his lucky star once again in 'Bazooka.' The release date of this highly anticipated action thriller is expected to be announced shortly.

Aadujeevitham (Goat Life)

'Aadujeevitham' (Goat Life) is based on a literary bestseller penned by writer Benyamin. Directed by the master filmmaker Blessy, the film represents one of the most significant adventures ever produced in Indian cinema in terms of production value. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who portrays the protagonist Najeeb, underwent a physically demanding transformation for an authentic portrayal of his character. Academy Award winner A R Rahman composes the music score for the movie, and another Academy Award winner, Resul Pookkutty, handles the audio design. Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis plays a major character, while Amala Paul takes on the female lead. With its stunning visuals, the intensity of the subject, and a world-class crew, 'Aadujeevitham' is expected to be a timeless cinematic masterpiece. The movie will premiere at a major international film festival soon.

Malaikottai Vaaliban

If the volume of anticipatory excitement serves as a parameter for impending success,'Malaikottai Vaaliban' has the potential to break all initial collection records in Kerala. There are multifarious reasons contributing to the buzz around the film. Mohanlal's last major Malayalam release was in 2022 and movie lovers are eagerly waiting and pinning their hopes on 'Malaikottai Vaaliban,' in which he will be collaborating with one of the most talented, young directors, Lijo Jose Pellissery. Though the makers have not revealed anything about the character, the posters provide a hint about the period setting. P S Rafeeque, who wrote Lijo’s 'Amen,' is the scriptwriter for this movie which is produced by Yoodlee Films, John & Mary Creative, and Century Films. The film is slated for release on 25 January, 2024.

Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer

This is the biggest production in terms of budget and technical finesse in actor Jayasurya’s career. Shot in 3D, the movie also marks the entry of Tollywood queen Anushka Shetty into Malayalam cinema. Jayasurya portrays the role of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a priest with magical powers while Anushka plays the role of Kalliyankaattu Neeli, the beautiful ghost that is a part of Malayalee folklore. The movie, directed by Rojin Thomas, is produced by Gokulam Movies and is expected to be released in two parts. The first instalment is likely to hit the screens in 2024.