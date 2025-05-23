‘Ghatikachalam’ promises a suspenseful theatrical treat on May 31

Suspense thriller Ghatikachalam is all set to hit the silver screens on May 31, offering a gripping psychological experience. Directed by Amar Kamepalli, the film stars Nikhil Devadula—marking his debut as a lead after nearly 70 roles as a child artist. The film is bankrolled by M.C. Raju under Oasis Entertainment, with acclaimed filmmaker Maruthi and successful producer SKN backing the release through Mass Movie Makers.

At the trailer launch event in Hyderabad, actor Rangadham shared his gratitude for his pivotal yet brief role, thanking the director. Jogi Naidu echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the film’s strong content and the Telugu audience’s appreciation for substance over spectacle.

Actor Shaan, known for his roles in Officer and Om Bheem Bush, praised the strength of his character in Ghatikachalam. Debutant cinematographer S.S. Manoj highlighted the film’s experimental visual style, while writer Srinivas Malkar revealed the story’s origins, inspired by an idea from a U.S.-based producer friend.

Director Amar Kamepalli described the film as an emotional yet thrilling ride, blending horror with a father-son narrative, likening it to Bommarillu but with suspense. He stressed the technical quality of the film, enhanced by Italian composer Favio G. Cuccurullo’s haunting score.

Lead actor Nikhil expressed his pride in the challenging role and the team’s uncompromising commitment. Producer SKN remarked that horror is a powerful genre for new voices and urged the revival of theaters to bring audiences back, calling Ghatikachalam a cinematic experience best felt on the big screen.

With a promising trailer and strong backing, Ghatikachalam is poised to make a mark as a fresh and emotionally rich horror thriller.