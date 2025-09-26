‘Godari Gattupaina’ first glimpse showcases a soulful love story

Young actor Sumanth Prabhas, who impressed audiences with his energetic debut in Mem Famous, is returning with his second film Godari Gattupaina. Produced by Red Puppet Productions, the film marks the directorial debut of Subash Chandra and stars newcomer Nidhi Pradeep as the female lead, with veteran actor Jagapathi Babu playing a pivotal role.

The makers recently unveiled a glimpse titled First Breeze, offering a taste of what’s to come. The clip opens on a picturesque lighthouse scene, where the protagonist shows his love interest the breathtaking confluence of the Godavari River and the sea. In a poignant moment, he reflects on how life could be far more beautiful without the man-made divisions of caste and religion. The sequence sets the tone for a tender love story with a thoughtful social message.

Sumanth Prabhas looks natural in his role, bringing an understated charm, while Nidhi Pradeep radiates freshness with her graceful screen presence. Jagapathi Babu’s brief appearance adds intrigue, sparking curiosity about his role in the narrative.

On the technical side, Sai Santosh’s cinematography captures the serene landscapes with finesse, while Naga Vamshi Krishna’s music enhances the film’s emotional and soulful vibe. The production design by Pravalya, editing by Anil Kumar P, and sound design by Nagarjuna Thallapalli further enrich the film’s aesthetic appeal.

With its heartfelt theme, promising cast, and artistic execution, Godari Gattupaina is shaping up to be a refreshing cinematic experience.