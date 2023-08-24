Good cinema gets acknowledged: Bhansali as 'Gangubai...' wins 5 National Film Awards

Live
Good cinema gets acknowledged and a pat on the back from a respectful jury always brings joy, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali said on Thursday after his lavishly-mounted period biopic "Gangubai Kathiawadi" won five National Film Awards, including best actress honour for Alia Bhatt.
Bhansali won two awards -- for best screenplay writer (adapted) along with Utkarshini Vashishtha and best editing for the film. The film's other awards were for best dialogue writer for Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia and best make-up artist for Preetisheel Singh D'souza.
"I'm happy for everybody who has won, my film and other films, and everybody, who has won. Good cinema gets acknowledged and a pat on the back from the government, and nationally and from a respectful jury, it always brings you joy," Bhansali told PTI. "As far as cinema is celebrated from all over India, it is a wonderful moment for all of us. I'm too happy," he added.
Bhatt shared the best actress award with Kriti Sanon, who won it for "Mimi". "Gangubai Kathiawadi", which had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, was adapted from a chapter in Hussain Zaidi's book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”.
The magnum opus featured Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film's star cast also included Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh. At the National Film Awards, R Madhavan's "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" won the best feature film honour and Telugu superstar Allu Arjun won the best actor for "Pushpa".
