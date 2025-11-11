‘Gopi Galla Goa Trip’ pre-release event held; set for a refreshing ride in theatres from Nov 14

Telugu cinema continues to embrace creative storytelling, and independent filmmakers Rohit and Camp Shashi are once again at the forefront with their upcoming film Gopi Galla Goa Trip. Known for their distinctive style in projects like Story Discussions and Unemployed Actors, the duo has built a reputation for delivering content-driven narratives that resonate with younger audiences.

A grand pre-release event for Gopi Galla Goa Trip was recently held, attended by directors Rohit and Shashi, music director Ravi Nidimarthi, producer-actor Saikumar, and the film’s cast including Raju Shivaratri, Ajith Mohan, and Pawan Ramesh.

Sharing insights about the film, the directors revealed that the project was shot over 15 days, starting from a small village in Gadwal district and extending to Goa — all without official shooting permissions. “It’s a travel-based film with 90% of the scenes filmed outdoors. The journey was both challenging and refreshing — much like a chilled beer,” they said.

Pushpa fame Jagadish (Kesava) expressed his pride in being part of the film, while senior actor Saikumar hailed it as “a magnum opus in independent cinema.”

Jointly produced by Rasta Films, Auraulis Arts, Avval Number Productions, and Avanti Cinema, Gopi Galla Goa Trip hits theatres on November 14, promising audiences a fun, youthful cinematic adventure.