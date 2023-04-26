Gopichand's Rama Banam Movie Completed Its Censor Formalities…

Tollywood's ace actor Gopichand is all set to entertain the movie buffs with Rama Banam movie which has senior actor Jagapathi Babu in a prominent role. As the release date is nearing, the makers already unveiled the teaser, trailer and video songs from the movie. Off late, the movie also completed its censor formalities and bagged 'U/A' certificate. The makers shared this good news through social media…



Along with the makers and the director Sriwass even Gopichand also shared the censor certificate on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the censor certificate, director's note also reads, "A CLEAN FAMILY ENTERTAINER ఎంతో ఇష్టపడి, కష్టపడి, తీసిన మూవీ సెన్సార్ కి వెళ్ళినప్పుడు ఏమైనా కట్స్ చెప్తారా? అని ప్రతి మూవీ కి ఎంతోకొంత టెన్షన్ ఉంటుంది.... కానీ నాకు "రామబాణం" విషయం లో ఆ టెన్షన్ కొంచెం తక్కువే వుంది.. ఈ రోజు మా 'రామబాణం' మూవీ ని సెన్సార్ ఆఫీసర్ అండ్ టీమ్ చూశాక నన్ను, మా కో-ప్రొడ్యూసర్ వివేక్ గారిని లోపలికి పిలిచి ఒక మంచి క్లీన్ ఫ్యామిలీ ENTERTAINER తీశారు.. మేము ఎంత వెతికినా ఒక్క ఆడియో కట్ కానీ, వీడియో కట్ కానీ మాకు దొరకలేదు అని మమ్మల్ని CONGRATULATE చేసి, కొన్ని

ACTIONS ఉన్నాయి కాబట్టి U/A ఇస్తున్నాం అని చెప్పి పంపించారు... థాంక్స్ to Censor Team... May 5th మా మూవీ రిలీజ్ అయినప్పుడు ఆడియన్స్ కూడా ఇలానే ఫీల్ అయ్యి... మా రామబాణం మూవీ ని BLOCKBUSTER చేస్తారని ఆశిస్తూ....

- శ్రీవాస్

రామబాణం".

Going with the trailer, it showcased Gopichand in modish attire who is all seen with young and dynamic appeal… On the other hand, Jagapathi Babu sticks to his principles and is seen in a complete traditional avatar. But the twist in the tale is shown when Jagapathi Babu raises his voice against chemical-based food. So we need to wait and watch to know how Gopichand protects his family from the antagonist!

Today the press meet of this movie was held in Hyderabad and on this special occasion lead actress Dimple Hayathi said, "I'll be seen as Bhairavi in the film and I hope you all like her and she entertains you. You will enjoy the film in theatres."

Co-producer Vivek Kuchibhotla said that, "I thank Gopichand and Sriwass for their efforts. Mickey J Meyer has come up with a fantastic album. I'm sure it'll do well at the box office".

This movie has an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Kushboo, Nassar, Sachin Khedkar, and Vennela Kishore. It is directed by Sriwass and produced by TG Viswa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner. Being Sriwaas and Gopichand's third collaboration, there are many expectations on this movie.

Rama Banam will hit the theatres on 5th May, 2023!