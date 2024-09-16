‘Gorre Puranam’ trailer creates buzz ahead of film release

With the success of the movies Writer Padmabhushan, Ambajipet Marriage Band, and Prasanna Vadanam, Suhas is ready with another quite interesting film, Gorre Puranam. The teaser of this interesting entertainer, that Bobby is directing and Praveen Reddy is producing, received a thumbs-up. And now, the trailer has been launched and interest in it has gone up among the audience.

The trailer opens with a voiceover: "My name is Ram, alias Jesus. What is a sheep doing in prison, playing and escaping? Isn't this strange to you?" It is quite quirky and thought-provoking. This movie throws quite an interesting plot involving a sheep caught between two religious communities in a village that leads to quite unexpected consequences.

Suhas's portrayal of a prisoner, Khaidi, is intense, and powerful dialogue from him—"We can kill them for a living. We are hungry. But if they kill us to live, isn't it self-preservation?"- won't be forgotten soon and would definitely give viewers a lot of time to reflect on the greater message.

Supporting actors Posani Krishna Murali and Raghu are seen in significant roles, and unique storytelling by the director himself makes it worth the watch. The technicalities of this movie, like the magnificent background score by Pawan CH and cinematography by Suresh Sarangam, add much more to the depth of the film on an emotional level.

Considering it's already trending all over social media, Gorre Puranam promises to hit the cinemas worldwide on September 20 with a refreshing, quirky cinematic experience.



