Grammys 2023: When And Where To Watch The Prestigious Award Show

These days, the International Award shows are getting the hype in India as Tollywood's ace director RRR movie is bagging its place in most of the nominations list. Be it the Oscars, Golden Globe or Critics Choice Awards, the movie bagged the award in all these award shows. But any way RRR movie didn't make its place in the prestigious Grammys 2023 awards nomination list. The most-awaited event is all set to be held today i.e on 5th February, 2023.



So, we are here with the complete details of the show… Take a look!

Where Grammys 2023 will take place?

The prestigious award show will be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

When to watch it?



The event will be held today i.e on Sunday and will be broadcasted live from 8 PM. Coming to India, the date is going to change as thus, one can witness it live from tomorrow morning 6:30 AM.

Where to watch it?

The live streaming of this event will be done through the official site of Grammys i.e on grammys.com.

Hosts of this event:

The prestigious Grammys 2023 event will be hosted by Trevor Noah and he will be doing it for the third time. The night is expected to be a star-studded one as the A-listers of Hollywood like Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Brandi Carlile and Lizzo are expected to make their presence.

Going with the nomination details, K-Pop supergroup BTS has bagged the maximum nominations while Beyoncé also made its place in 9 nominations. Kendrick Lamar stands next with eight and Adele & Brandi Carlile have seven each.

Star Performers Of The Night:

There will be a few surprises for the night but the below listed actors will perform for sure…

• Bad Bunny

• Brandi Carlile

• Harry Styles

• Lizzo

• Luke Combs

• Mary J Blige

• Sam Smith & Kim Petras

• Steve Lacy

So we all need to wait a few hours more to witness the winners of the Grammys 2023 award show…