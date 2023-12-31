Grand New Year celebrations at FNCC

Live
The Filmnagar Cultural Center (FNCC) celebrated the arrival of the New Year 2024 with grand festivities on December 31. The event featured entertainment such as music by the Infusion Band, Bailey Dance, Aerobics Dance performed by 30 Mumbai youth, and Jodi Dance that entertained the guests. The celebration was attended by film and political leaders who bid farewell to the year 2023 and welcomed the new year 2024.
Secretary Mohan Mullapudi expressed his thoughts, stating, "The committee has previously developed the Film Nagar Cultural Center significantly. We will continue in the same direction and make it the number one cultural center in the South."
The event saw the presence of FNCC President G Adiseshagiri Rao, Vice President TummalaRanga Rao, Secretary Mullapudi Mohan, Joint Secretary Peddi Raju, Treasurer B Rajasekhara Reddy, and Committee Members Kaja Suryanarayana, K Murali Mohan, Shailaja Jujala, Balaraju, Gopal Rao, Edida Raja Mohan Vadlapatla, Indrapal Reddy, and Varaprasada Rao.