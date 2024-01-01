Guntur Kaaram: ‘KurchiMadathapetti’ becomes most celebrated songs at NY events

The promotional buzz around the song "KurchiMadathapetti" from the upcoming film "Guntur Kaaram" took a turn from mixed reactions to a raging sensation once the song was released. Particularly, Mahesh Babu's dance moves in the ultra-mass dance number have struck a chord with the audience, making it a viral hit. Fans and the general audience alike are enthusiastically embracing the song, and it has quickly become a part of New Year celebrations at apartments and pubs.

The energy of Mahesh Babu's dance in the song has generated a sensational response, with videos of celebrations spreading rapidly across the internet. Fans are expressing their gratitude to Thaman for delivering such a mass-appealing song, and the overwhelming response is setting high expectations for the film's release.





Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, "Guntur Kaaram" is a family action drama featuring Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female leads. The star-studded cast includes JagapathiBabu, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, and others in vital roles. As the film gears up for release on January 12th, the current response to the song suggests a potential mass pandemonium in theaters.

