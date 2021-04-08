Gutrugooooo – short film creates big impact on Youtube 

Bengaluru: Debut directors normally choose safe themes like horror to showcase their talent, but psychological thrillers are very rare and complex and one needs consummate skill to convince audience. Contrary to this, a Kannada short film is creating a sensation on YouTube. Yes, the short identifies itself not with a title, but with a weird sound "Gutrugooooo".



"Gutrugooooo" directed by Kishan Badarinat and starring Ganavi Laxman of 'Magalu Janaki' and 'Hero' fame, is based on a psychological thriller in the genre of suspense. The story revolves around NRI professor's first day in the university and his task for the day is to lecture a final-year Masters in Psychology class. He returns to India after a long stint as professor abroad and hence the task in front of him is slightly more challenging. How does he go about facing his students? How do the students receive him?

Speaking to The Hans India, director Kishan Badarinat says "having made a few short films since 2011, I felt that it was time to take that big jump to showcase the technical skills my team and I possessed. So, our objective for the short film was quite clear. We set out to make a 15-minute feature film. Every aspect of the short was treated like how a feature film. We were glad to have Mahen Simmha, an experienced technician, join the team as DOP. Since it was crucial to get the look of Nayana (character played by Ganavi) absolutely right, we had to do a couple of look tests. A lot of work has also gone into production design and background song so that they all gel well with the narrative. I'm glad that the short film is being received well both by the audience and also by the jury in the film festival circuit."

This technically well-made film was released recently and has been appreciated by many popular personalities of Sandalwood and gone viral on social media accounts. Ganavi's role in the short is very different from what is already seen of her and it will surely take you by surprise.

"Initially, I was very apprehensive of doing a short film. But when Kishan and team approached me, I liked the way they narrated the story and their preparation and approach towards the project. Playing a prostitute was completely out of my comfort zone. It did take a lot out of me to get comfortable with playing Nayana. But once I got a hang of her, I started enjoying the process thoroughly. Today, I'm extremely glad that the short film is being appreciated by everyone" actress Ganavi Laxman expressed.

"Gutrugooooo" has won Special Mention awards in Europe Short Film Festival UK and Port Blair International Film Festivals. It has also had official selections in numerous film festivals. What more, the short is one among the 30 short films listed for Filmfare 2021, and it is the only Kannada short in the list.

Apart from Ganavi, the film also has Sridhar K S of 'Sidlingu' and 'Anajaniputra' fame as its lead cast and cinematography by Mahen Simma of 'Tagaru' fame, Hindustani classical based background score by Vishwesh Bhat, Production Design by Bharath Vijay, Costumes by Mangala Madan, Sound Design by Shankar, Publicity Designs by Praveen Megalamani, vocals by Meghana Bhat is the highlight of the short film. The short film is produced under Thoughts Film House, Vijeth Aralaguppi, Vishal Anvekar, Shruthi Kishan, Naveen BL, Sidharth Swamy and Gagan PG form the rest of the team.