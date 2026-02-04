Halle Berry yet to accept Van Hunt’s marriage proposal

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Halle Berry has revealed that she is yet to accept a marriage proposal from her long-time partner, musician Van Hunt, despite the couple being together for nearly six years.

The 59-year-old Oscar-winning actress shared that while Van has already popped the question, she does not feel that marriage is essential to having a meaningful and committed relationship. Speaking to The Cut, Halle said she has not said “yes” and remains unsure whether the couple will ever marry.

“I don’t think we need to be married to have a meaningful relationship. I don’t know if we will ever get married,” she said, adding that legal or health-related situations, such as making crucial medical decisions for one another, are the only circumstances in which marriage might feel necessary to her.

As reported by one of the leading Magazine, Halle reflected on her past marriages and the public scrutiny she faced after her third divorce. She was previously married to baseball player David Justice, singer Eric Benet, and French actor Olivier Martinez. Addressing criticism, she said each relationship ended for a reason and questioned the idea that a woman must stay in a relationship simply to “keep a man”.

“Who says I want to keep a man if he’s not the right man?” she remarked, noting that she is now happier than ever. “I’m in the best relationship I have ever had,” Halle added, referring to her bond with Van Hunt.

Van, who was previously married once, has acknowledged that his proposal is still pending. Speaking to Today.com last summer, he joked that the proposal was “still on hold” and floating in the air, playfully suggesting that others might help encourage Halle to accept.

Halle, who shares daughter Nahla, 18, with former partner Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, 12, with Olivier Martinez, reiterated that neither she nor Van feels the need for marriage to validate their love. However, she admitted that she does believe they may eventually walk down the aisle one day.