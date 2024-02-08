Hans India employee Suhas Sistu shines as Best Actor in International Film Festival

The International Film Festival of Andhra Pradesh held in Tirupati witnessed a momentous celebration as Suhas Sistu, the Sr. Sub Editor/ Entertainment Reporter was honored with the Best Actor Male award, and Srinivas Nedunuri acclaimed the Best Director title for their outstanding contributions to the film "Sandhya Raagam."

In the heart-warming Telugu film, Suhas Sistu's nuanced portrayal earned him the coveted Best Actor Male accolade. His ability to embody characters with depth and authenticity resonated with the festival audience, solidifying his status as a formidable talent in the industry.









"Sandhya Raagam" stands as a testament to the collaborative brilliance of Suhas Sistu and Srinivas Nedunuri, and their success on the international stage marks a milestone in Telugu cinema.



Speaking on the occasion, Suhas Sistu says, “Very happy to receive the award for my debut film. Holding my first award on this great stage and an auspicious place like Tirupati is a special moment.” He also thanked the film team and Hans India for the support given.





The filmmakers express their gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the importance of storytelling that transcends linguistic boundaries. The film's success at the festival underscores the power of cinema to connect diverse audiences and cultures.



As the spotlight shines on Suhas Sistu and Srinivas Nedunuri, their achievements contribute to the global recognition of Telugu cinema, highlighting its rich storytelling traditions. The International Film Festival of Andhra Pradesh applauds their excellence, and we eagerly anticipate witnessing more cinematic brilliance from these talented individuals.