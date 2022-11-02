Hansika Motwani Gets Engaged To A Mumbai-Based Businessman Sohail Kathuria

The cute actress of the South Indian film industry Hansika Motwani finally revealed her engagement news to all her fans… Although unofficially the news is spread all over social media, today she dropped a couple of beautiful pics on her Twitter and Instagram pages and made it official. She is engaged to a Mumbai-based businessman Sohail Kathuria and is all happy too!

Hansika shared a few pics on her Instagram page introduced her beau Sohail to all her fans… Take a look!

Wow the pics are so lovely… Sohail is seen proposing to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and made the moment memorable for their lifetime! Hansika shared the pics and wrote, "Now&Forever". The first four pics showcased Sohail and Hansika enjoying the best moment of their lives while the last one has the couple posing with their dear ones.

According to the sources, Sohail is a businessman who owns a textile company that exports garments since 1985.

Going with the wedding details, the marriage will take place on 4th December and the venue is royal Jaipur Palace.

Haldi ceremony: 4th December morning

Mehendi and Sangeet: 3rd December

Sufi night: 2nd December

Speaking about Hansika's work front, she is in the best phase as almost 6 movies are lined-up in her kitty. She already completed the shooting of Partner and 105 minutes. My Name Is Shruthi, Rowdy Baby, Untitled Vijay Chander film, Untitled R. Kannan film and Untitled Igore film are ready to go on the sets.