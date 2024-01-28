Live
‘Hanu-Man’ achieves rare feat; reaches 1Cr footfalls
The Telugu superhero film, Hanu-Man, has captivated global audiences and broken records since its premiere. Despite featuring a young hero, Teja Sajja, and a relatively new director, Prasanth Varma, the movie has achieved colossal success.
In a recent announcement, the team revealed a remarkable milestone of reaching an astonishing 1 crore footfalls, highlighting the significant impact of the film. The ensemble cast, which includes talented actors such as Amrita Aiyer, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, VaralaxmiSarathkumar, Satya, and Getup Srinu, has played a crucial role in the film's triumph.
The driving force behind this cinematic spectacle is Prime Show Entertainment, spearheaded by K Niranjan Reddy. The musical journey, skillfully crafted by Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh, adds an enchanting layer to the visual extravaganza. Hanu-Man continues to be a global cinematic marvel, with its success underscored by the impressive number of footfalls, and the collaborative efforts of the cast and crew have undoubtedly contributed to its widespread acclaim.