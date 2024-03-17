Live
- Security forces will be deployed optimally for Lok Sabha polls: J&K DGP
- My Home Bhuja Gated Community residents briefs problems to Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
- 5 national highways, 259 roads closed as snow, rain lash Himachal Pradesh
- PM Modi to address second public meeting in Karnataka in the run up to LS election
- The code of conduct has come in to effect immediately.DC BM Santosh
- Punjab Kings players interact with patients with spinal injuries
- CCI Billiards Classic: Sitwala, Kothari and Jagdale to challenge Champion Advani
- Time has come to change govt both in Centre, Haryana: Hooda
- Sr Women's hockey nationals: Haryana, Odisha seal quarterfinal berths with emphatic wins
- I-League 2023-24: Real Kashmir FC surrender a point to Delhi FC on home turf
Just In
‘Hanu-Man’ hits OTT: Prasanth Varma’s sensationsets screens alight
The highly anticipated Tollywood superhero extravaganza, "Hanu-Man," has finally made its debut on the digital platform ZEE5, much to the delight of fans.
The highly anticipated Tollywood superhero extravaganza, "Hanu-Man," has finally made its debut on the digital platform ZEE5, much to the delight of fans. Directed by the visionary Prasanth Varma and starring TejaSajja and AmrithaAiyer in lead roles, the film has already taken the online world by storm.
In a matter of hours since its release, "Hanu-Man" has soared to the second spot on ZEE5's Top 10 chart, signaling a promising start for the film's OTT journey. With its captivating storyline and thrilling performances, the movie is expected to break even more records in the digital space. Additionally, the Hindi version, available on Jio Cinema, is also garnering rave reviews and considerable viewership.
The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring VaralaxmiSarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Samuthirakani, Getup Srinu, Satya, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Produced by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, "Hanu-Man" is not just a visual spectacle but also a sonic treat, with music directors Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh weaving magic with their compositions.
With its captivating narrative, stunning visuals, and stellar performances, "Hanu-Man" is all set to enthrall audiences on the digital platform, cementing its status as a must-watch for fans of superhero cinema and Tollywood aficionados alike.