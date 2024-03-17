‘Hanu-Man’ hits OTT: Prasanth Varma’s sensationsets screens alight

The highly anticipated Tollywood superhero extravaganza, "Hanu-Man," has finally made its debut on the digital platform ZEE5, much to the delight of fans. Directed by the visionary Prasanth Varma and starring TejaSajja and AmrithaAiyer in lead roles, the film has already taken the online world by storm.

In a matter of hours since its release, "Hanu-Man" has soared to the second spot on ZEE5's Top 10 chart, signaling a promising start for the film's OTT journey. With its captivating storyline and thrilling performances, the movie is expected to break even more records in the digital space. Additionally, the Hindi version, available on Jio Cinema, is also garnering rave reviews and considerable viewership.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring VaralaxmiSarathkumar, Vinay Rai, Samuthirakani, Getup Srinu, Satya, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Produced by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, "Hanu-Man" is not just a visual spectacle but also a sonic treat, with music directors Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh weaving magic with their compositions.

With its captivating narrative, stunning visuals, and stellar performances, "Hanu-Man" is all set to enthrall audiences on the digital platform, cementing its status as a must-watch for fans of superhero cinema and Tollywood aficionados alike.









