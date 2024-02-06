Live
- Drivers Day celebrated in Kadiri
- Apple's Newly Launched Vision Pro Headset Spatial Computing Technology Simplified
- Telangana govt. increases 60 posts in Group 1 notification
- Supreme Court awards 30-year jail to man for raping minor in temple
- PM Modi inaugurates permanent campus of NIT Goa
- Nigerian held in Hyderabad, drugs valued at Rs 8 cr seized
- Congress leaders files a complaint against Balka Suman in Ieeja police station
- India to see USD 67 billion investments in gas sector in 5-6 years: PM
- India sees rise in hiring for AI roles, healthcare in January
- Assam Assembly adjourned twice over ruckus in House
Just In
Hanu-Man Smashes Rs.300 Crore Mark in 25 Days, Gears up For OTT Premiere!
The Telugu superhero saga "Hanu-Man," directed by Prasanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer, has taken the world by storm with its gripping storyline.
In a record-breaking achievement, the movie surpassed the Rs. 300 crore mark within just 25 days of its release, setting a new standard for films featuring up-and-coming talents amidst stiff competition.
Now, fans are eagerly awaiting its debut on OTT platforms in the second week of March 2024, adding to the excitement surrounding this cinematic sensation.
The stellar cast, including Vinay Rai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, and Getup Srinu, have been instrumental in the film's success. Produced by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, "Hanu-Man" is a visual delight with a mesmerizing soundtrack composed by Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh.