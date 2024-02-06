Hanu-Man Smashes Rs.300 Crore Mark in 25 Days, Gears up For OTT Premiere!













The Telugu superhero saga "Hanu-Man," directed by Prasanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer, has taken the world by storm with its gripping storyline.

In a record-breaking achievement, the movie surpassed the Rs. 300 crore mark within just 25 days of its release, setting a new standard for films featuring up-and-coming talents amidst stiff competition.

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting its debut on OTT platforms in the second week of March 2024, adding to the excitement surrounding this cinematic sensation.

The stellar cast, including Vinay Rai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, and Getup Srinu, have been instrumental in the film's success. Produced by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, "Hanu-Man" is a visual delight with a mesmerizing soundtrack composed by Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh.

