HanuMan's Rendition of Hanuman Chalisa Crosses One Crore Views

The teaser of the medium-budget film "HanuMan," directed by Prashanth Varma, has created a buzz with its visually stunning visuals. The film, starring Teja Sajja, was scheduled to release in theaters on May 12th but was postponed due to pending CG works.

Recently, the filmmakers released a powerful rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti, which has garnered over one crore views and shows the immense excitement among moviegoers and general audiences for the film. This is the second collaboration between Teja Sajja and Prashanth Varma after their successful film "Zombie Reddy."

Amrita Aiyer plays the female lead, while Vinay Rai and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar have important roles. K. Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment is producing the film, and Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh are composing the music.