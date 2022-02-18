Happy Birthday Anupama Parameswaran: The Makers Of 18 Pages And Butterfly Drop New Posters On This Special Occasion…

Highlights









Today is a special day for all the fans of Tollywood's young actress Anupama Parameswaran as she is celebrating her 26th birthday and turned a year older. On this special occasion, all her fans and co-actors are wishing her with beautiful messages through social media. As Anupama is in the best phase of her career, she is busy with a couple of interesting projects.

Anupama shared the new posters of her upcoming movies 18 Pages and Butterfly on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Anupama looked puzzled in this poster which has a colourful butterfly painting on the wall. She is seen dressed up in a modish outfit but looked dull with curly flowy tresses.

Coming to the 18 Pages poster, she looked awesome with all smiles. She is seen penning down something in her diary and sported wearing a kalamkari kurti. She also thanked the makers for dropping such a wonderful poster on her birthday. "Thanks team #18pages for the love #HBDAnupamaParameswaran".

Speaking about the movie, 18 Pages is going to be directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is bankrolled by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners. This film has Anupama Parameswaran as the lead actress. Being a romantic comedy movie, it will hit the theatres this Summer i.e on 27th May, 2022!

Coming to the Butterfly movie, it is written and helmed by Ghanta Satish Babu, and it is produced by Ravi Prakash Bodapati, Prasad Tiruvalluri and Pradeep Nallimelli under the Gen Next Movies banner. Arviz and Gideon Katta are scoring tunes for this movie while Dakshin Srinivass penned the dialogues. Ace lyricist Anantha Sriram penned the lyrics and Sameer Reddy is roped in for handling camerawork and Madhu for editing. The shooting of the movie is going on at a brisk pace.

Well, Anupama is also the part of Karthikeya 2 movie which is the sequel of Karthikeya movie. Nikhil Siddhartha is the lead actor of this Chandoo Mondeti directorial. It deals with the supernatural mystery-thriller genre and has Swati Reddy, Rao Ramesh and Bollywood ace actor Anupam Kher in the prominent roles.

Happy Birthday Anupama Parameswaran… Do continue entertaining us with your amazing screen presence!