Happy Birthday Ram Charan: The Title of His Upcoming Release with Kiara Advani Revealed as a Birthday Gift to Fans

Ram Charan, who had a huge success with the movie RRR, has announced his next project. The title of the film, which also stars Kiara Advani, was revealed on Ram Charan's birthday. Directed by Shankar, the film is called "Game Changer". The teaser for the film features a roulette wheel and a king piece, with a catchy theme tune playing in the background. The movie, which is written by Karthik Subburaj, also stars Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, Nassar, Samuthirakani, Raghu Babu and others.

The makers have not revealed much about the storyline or theme of the movie. The film marks Shankar's Telugu debut. The team recently finished shooting a song in Hyderabad and celebrated Ram Charan's birthday on set. Ram Charan had a successful year with RRR, which completed one year of release on Saturday. The movie won an Oscar for its song "Naatu Naatu". Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela also announced in December 2022 that they are expecting their first child.