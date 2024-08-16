Hari Hara Veera Mallu Team Begins Epic War Sequence Shoot

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, has resumed shooting. After a delay due to unforeseen circumstances, the production team began filming a grand war sequence on August 14th.

Directed by Jyothi Krishna, this sequence is being choreographed by renowned action director Stunt Silva. The shoot features over 400-500 fighters and junior artists, setting the stage for one of the film's most epic moments. Pawan Kalyan, who plays a historical warrior outlaw, is expected to join the shoot in a few days, as he is currently occupied with his political commitments.

This war sequence is designed to present Pawan Kalyan in a dynamic avatar, unlike anything seen before. The production house has meticulously planned th3 sequence to give a visually stunning experience to fans.

The cast also includes Bollywood star Bobby Deol and veteran actor Anupam Kher, adding to the film's appeal. With cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa, art direction by Thota Tharani, and music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, Hari Hara Veera Mallu promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

Produced by A. Dayakar Rao and presented by AM Rathnam under the Mega Surya Productions banner, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword vs Spirit is set for a grand release soon in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.