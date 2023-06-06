Harman Baweja’s powerful performance has the critics and audiences lauding his comeback in Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scoop’

Writer, Producer and Actor Harman Baweja is making a lot of headlines right now for his comeback in Hansal Mehta’s latest web show titled ‘Scoop’. Portraying the role of JCP Shroff, who’s pivotal to the story, Harman shines in his first long-format show. After being away from the screen for a decade, the actor has made a smashing return and fans can’t be happier.

Winning the audiences and critics with his noteworthy performance in the Netflix series, Harman is being hailed for playing an extremely complex character with such ease. Calling ‘Scoop’ a career defining performance, critics are lauding the actor for taking over the role of ‘Shroff’ with both, simplicity and intensity.

Harman Baweja seamlessly breathes life into this character of a senior cop. Rejoicing his return to the industry, fans are already making the actor trend on social media, urging him to do more such interesting roles. Being addressed as a treat to watch in the web show, Baweja is surely here to steal hearts once again.

Overhwhelmed with the response received Harman Baweja said, “What can I say, sometimes things are meant to happen. I was genuinely reluctant to do the part, I was busy writing- producing films but it’s hard to say no to a filmmaker like Hansal. I’m elated with the response and I’d like to thank all the critics and audiences who’ve shown their appreciation for my work.”

‘Scoop’ is a six episodes series that revolves around a spine-chilling murder case and uncovers a web involving the media, underworld and the Mumbai Police.

Apart from this gripping drama series, Harman Baweja is actively writing and producing films under his banner, Baweja Studios. From the, Hindi adaption of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film, ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ with Sanya Malhotra playing the lead to many more interesting projects lined up that are yet to be announced.