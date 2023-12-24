Harshavardhan Rameshwar reveals about ‘Devil’

Nandamuri Kalyanram, known for his inclination towards unique scripts throughout his career, is set to deliver another intriguing film titled "Devil - The British Secret Agent." Starring Samyuktha and Malavika Nair in key roles, the film is directed and produced by Abhishek Nama, with a worldwide release scheduled for December 29th.

The recently released trailer of the film has heightened anticipation, promising a thrilling cinematic experience. As part of the film's promotions, music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar shared his thoughts.

Harshavardhan Rameshwar mentioned, "Regarding the movie 'Devil,' we anticipated that the music and background score would be well-received, but the level of appreciation has exceeded our expectations. The response has been overwhelming, and I'm grateful for the praise."

He continued, "After 'Arjun Reddy,' I became known as a background score specialist, although my true passion lies in creating music for songs. Now, I'm receiving offers for both RR and music. In 'Devil,' we incorporated various traditional foreign instruments, aiming for a natural feel in the score, considering the film's 1940s setting."

Speaking about the transition from the recent film "Animal" to "Devil," Harshavardhan Rameshwar said, " 'Animal' is a movie of the current generation, and transitioning from it to 'Devil' posed an initial challenge. However, once immersed in the world of 'Devil,' I gave my best."

He praised the performances in the film, saying, "Kalyan Ram delivered a peak performance in 'Bimbisara,' and in 'Devil,' audiences will witness the next level of acting from him. Samyukta Menon's acting is brilliant."

Harshavardhan Rameshwar expressed gratitude to Abhishek Nama for his trust and patience, saying, "Abhishek Nama trusted me throughout. Despite my busy schedule with 'Animal,' he patiently waited, showing confidence in my abilities. This film, I believe, has the potential to receive national-level awards."

"Devil" features three songs, and Kalyan Ram insisted on bringing something new to each, allowing Harshavardhan Rameshwar the freedom to collaborate with young and talented lyricists. The rapper Rajkumari was suggested by Abhishek Nama, and the song has garnered a positive response.







