HBD Sai Dharam Tej: A Special Poster From 'SDT 15' Is Unveiled…

Tollywood's young actor Sai Dharam Tej who proved his mettle on the big screens with his wonderful screen presence turned a year older today. He is celebrating his 36th birthday and turned it into a great day for all the mega fans. On this special occasion, all his cousins like Varun Tej wished him through social media and there is no need to mention about his fans as they filled the Twitter and Instagram sites with birthday wishes. Even the makers of his next movie also dropped a new poster and showcased him in an intense appeal…



Along with sharing the birthday special poster, they also wrote, "Celebrating our Supreme Hero @IamSaiDharamTej b'day with an Intriguing Poster from #SDT15 Title reveal with Sneak peek video Mystery Unveils, Summer 2023 @karthikdandu86 @iamsamyuktha_ @AJANEESHB @Shamdatdop @aryasukku @BvsnP @bkrsatish @SVCCofficial @SukumarWritings".

The poster is all interesting as Sai Dharam Tej is seen from back and he is seen addressing a group of people who are seen holding the fire sticks and are seen with angry faces too!

Tentatively titled as SDT 15, this movie is being directed by Karthik Varma Dandu and is being produced by BVSN Prasad under the SVCC banner.

Young and beautiful actress Samyuktha Menon is the lead actress of this movie while Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer. The movie will hit the big screens in the next year during the summer…

Let us also check the birthday wishes of Sai Dharam Tej…

Varun Tej





Consider yourself lucky when you have a cousin who is also your best friend.



And I definitely am..



Tej!!!

Wish you a very happy birthday my man.

I'll see you once I'm back.

Let's hit it yeah..🤜🏽🤛🏽

🤗🤗🤗@IamSaiDharamTej pic.twitter.com/eMG0TlJiGY — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) October 15, 2022





Varun shared a couple of pics with Sai Dharam and wished him by jotting down, "Consider yourself lucky when you have a cousin who is also your best friend. And I definitely am.. Tej!!! Wish you a very happy birthday my man. I'll see you once I'm back. Let's hit it yeah.. @IamSaiDharamTej".

Anil Ravipudi





Wishing my dearest brother @IamSaiDharamTej a blasting birthday 🎉



Have a great year ahead ✨ — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) October 15, 2022





Director Bobby





Wishing the most Hardworking and humble hero @IamSaiDharamTej a very happy birthday!! 🎉

Have a Fabulous year ahead with lots of success dear. ❤️#HBDSaiDharamTej pic.twitter.com/QMyvEtz4hW — Bobby (@dirbobby) October 15, 2022





Sithara Entertainments









Director Sampath Nandi





Here's wishing our @IamSaiDharamTej garu many happy returns of the day. May you have a divinely blessed day n year ahead 💐 Shine on wid all the more love, glory n countless blessings🙏🏽#HBDSaiDharamTej pic.twitter.com/yE8wtVtF00 — Sampath Nandi (@IamSampathNandi) October 15, 2022





He shared a pic of Sai Dharam and wrote, "Here's wishing our @IamSaiDharamTej garu many happy returns of the day. May you have a divinely blessed day n year ahead Shine on wid all the more love, glory n countless blessings #HBDSaiDharamTej".

AK Entertainments





Wishing one of the purest souls of TFI, Kind Hearted Gentleman and Our Hero @IamSaiDharamTej a very Happiest Birthday 😊



#HBDSaiDharamTej ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A44QVI0ndo — AK Entertainments (@AKentsOfficial) October 15, 2022





GA2 Pictures





Wishing SUPREME Hero @IamSaiDharamTej garu a very happy birthday! Best wishes to all your future endeavors. 💫#HBDSaiDharamTej ✨ pic.twitter.com/EoUte0QHw3 — GA2 Pictures (@GA2Official) October 15, 2022





Director Maruti





Happy birthday dear Thammudu SaiTej, @IamSaiDharamTej wishing you many more successful films & milestones. Ur hard work, dedication, good heart will takes you to heights

Best wishes #HBDSaiDharamTej pic.twitter.com/2uXITkrRtB — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) October 15, 2022





He also shared a couple of pics with Sai Dharam and wrote, "Happy birthday dear Thammudu SaiTej, @IamSaiDharamTej wishing you many more successful films & milestones. Ur hard work, dedication, good heart will takes you to heights Best wishes #HBDSaiDharamTej".

Ram Charan Tej





Happy happy birthday my dearest brother @IamSaiDharamTej ❤️

Wishing you the best of everything in life 🤗🤗

Stay healthy and chase all your dreams💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/TTe6QS7zZr — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 15, 2022





Ram Charan wished his cousin jotting down, "Happy happy birthday my dearest brother @IamSaiDharamTej Wishing you the best of everything in life. Stay healthy and chase all your dreams".

Director Gopi Mohan









He shared the CDP of the Tollywood actor and wrote, "Wishing our talented,passionate, hardworking Actor, #SupremeHero @IamSaiDharamTej a very Happy Birthday. I like your simplicity,humbleness, friendly nature dear.God bless u with good health,immense love & great success. #HbdSDT #HappyBirthdaySaiDharamTej #HbdSaiDharamTej".

Happy Birthday Sai Dharam Tej…