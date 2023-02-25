HCA Awards 2023: RRR Bags The Most Prestigious ‘Spotlight Award’ For The Night

It's a great day for all the Indians as the RRR movie not only bagged four wins at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2023 but also received the 'Spotlight Award' and is honoured by the jury of this prestigious award show. Nothing can be a better way to celebrate the big win of the RRR movie. The host invited director SS Rajamouli, lead actor Ram Charan, music director MM Keeravani and cinematographer Senthil Kumar to receive this award.

SS Rajamouli received the award in the presence of all his team members and was all happy to be honoured with the special award of the night. He also said, "With a crew of more than 600 people, with the performers in front of the camera sometimes exceeding 2000 people… I need to thank each and everyone of them for RRR making it so big and today winning this prestigious award. Thank you HCA for recognising all of our talent and I have been thanking so many people.

I take this opportunity to thank my HODs… First my father story writer Vijayendra Prasad we work together for all my films, MM Keeravani the music director who happens to my brother, Sabu Syril production designer, Senthil Kumar cinematographer this is my 8th film with him and he is my litmus test he is my final gate keeper of quality. Costume designer Rama who happens to be my wife, my visual effects supervisor Srinivas Mohan, editor Sreekar Prasad with all their relentless effort for more than 2 years we have come here today. Thank you everyone and thank you HCA again…".

Congratulations RRR team…